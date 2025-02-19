Did Justin Bieber Unfollow Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's Fiance Benny Blanco On Instagram?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had an and off relationship from 2010 to 2018. However, the two parted ways after the pop singer settled down with Hailey Bieber. Now, several reports have surfaced that Justin has unfollowed his ex-girlfriend’s fiancé Benny Blanco.

Did Justin Bieber unfollow Benny Blanco’s account on Instagram?

According to several reports, the Baby singer has reportedly unfollowed Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco. Not only him, Justin has unfollowed Sean Diddy Combs, Drake, The Weeknd, Scooter Braun’s entertainment and media company.

Justin Bieber unfollows several accounts on instagram | Source: Reddit

As soon as the news went viral, fans on Reddit expressed their opinion. Some were confused as why did he even go on random unfollow spree. One user wrote, “At this rate he should just unfollow everyone and refollow who he fw, might be easier lmaoo”. Another social media user wrote, “some of these are random. like I highly doubt he has beef with andy mineo. maybe he’s doing a somewhat randomized unfollowing”. “I wonder why Benny Blanco? He made music with him and the guy seems pretty chill. I wonder if it’s because he is engaged to Selena”, wrote the third user.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship timeline

The relationship of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began in 2011 when the duo were spotted together on several occasions. Post her breakup, her dating history with Zayn Malik, The Weeknd and Drew Taggart made headlines.

Selena made her relationship official with Benny Blanco in 2023 and got engaged in 2024. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez shared that she saw a future with Blanco and was comfortable sharing glimpses from their life on social media. "I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person,” she had said.

File photo of Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez | Source: Instagram

While Justin Bieber is happily married to model Hailey Bieber. The couple tied the knot on September 30, 2019 in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

File photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber | Source: Instagram