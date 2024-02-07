English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go On A Double Date With Joe Jonas, His New Girlfriend?

Priyanka Chopra's deleted Instagram Story fuels rumors of a double date with Joe Jonas, and his new flame amid the singer's recent divorce from Sophie Turner.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka- Nick
Priyanka- Nick | Image:Priyanka- Nick
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra recently hinted at a double date with her husband Nick Jonas, brother-in-law Joe Jonas, and his new girlfriend Stormi Bree. The Citadel star's now-deleted Instagram Story sparked speculation about this apparent get-together, suggesting approval for Joe's newfound romance after his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Priyanka's Instagram story raises eyebrows

On Monday, Priyanka shared an Instagram Story featuring four hands clinking champagne, two seemingly belonging to women and two to men. Despite being captionless, the image hinted at a celebratory gathering. However, Priyanka deleted the Story shortly after posting, leading to speculation and curiosity among followers.

Priyanka's Instagram story raises eyebrows I Image: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra

 

Speculations surrounding Stormi Bree's presence in the picture

Sharp-eyed users on social media, particularly X formerly Twitter, noted details in Priyanka's Story that fueled speculation. Stormi Bree, Joe Jonas' new girlfriend, was thought to be present due to a visible tattoo on her wrist in the picture. This sparked assumptions that Priyanka, Nick, Joe, and Stormi were part of a double date, celebrating Joe and Stormi's blossoming relationship.

Advertisement

Insight into Joe Jonas' new romance

Joe Jonas' new relationship gained attention when he shared a view of snow-peaked mountains on his Instagram Story, similar to Stormi Bree's post. Notably, Stormi was seen wearing the same beanie cap featured in Joe's picture. Their connection emerged months after Joe's high-profile divorce with Sophie Turner, who has found happiness with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. After four years of marriage, Joe and Sophie finalized their divorce in September, involving a brief custody battle for their daughters Willa and Delphine.

Advertisement
Insight into Joe Jonas' new romance I Image: X / Joejonasfans

As Priyanka subtly shares glimpses of her social gatherings, fans speculate on the evolving dynamics within the Jonas family, welcoming Joe's new relationship with Stormi Bree.

 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries15 minutes ago

  2. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement