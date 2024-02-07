Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra recently hinted at a double date with her husband Nick Jonas, brother-in-law Joe Jonas, and his new girlfriend Stormi Bree. The Citadel star's now-deleted Instagram Story sparked speculation about this apparent get-together, suggesting approval for Joe's newfound romance after his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Priyanka's Instagram story raises eyebrows

On Monday, Priyanka shared an Instagram Story featuring four hands clinking champagne, two seemingly belonging to women and two to men. Despite being captionless, the image hinted at a celebratory gathering. However, Priyanka deleted the Story shortly after posting, leading to speculation and curiosity among followers.

Speculations surrounding Stormi Bree's presence in the picture

Sharp-eyed users on social media, particularly X formerly Twitter, noted details in Priyanka's Story that fueled speculation. Stormi Bree, Joe Jonas' new girlfriend, was thought to be present due to a visible tattoo on her wrist in the picture. This sparked assumptions that Priyanka, Nick, Joe, and Stormi were part of a double date, celebrating Joe and Stormi's blossoming relationship.

Insight into Joe Jonas' new romance

Joe Jonas' new relationship gained attention when he shared a view of snow-peaked mountains on his Instagram Story, similar to Stormi Bree's post. Notably, Stormi was seen wearing the same beanie cap featured in Joe's picture. Their connection emerged months after Joe's high-profile divorce with Sophie Turner, who has found happiness with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. After four years of marriage, Joe and Sophie finalized their divorce in September, involving a brief custody battle for their daughters Willa and Delphine.

As Priyanka subtly shares glimpses of her social gatherings, fans speculate on the evolving dynamics within the Jonas family, welcoming Joe's new relationship with Stormi Bree.