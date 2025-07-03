Republic World
Updated 3 July 2025 at 12:14 IST

Disgusting! Sean Diddy Combs' Fans Drench Themselves In Baby Oil As They Celebrate His Acquittal In Serious Charges In Sex-Trafficking Trial, Watch Video

Sean Diddy Combs' fans chanted his name and cheered as several members of his family exited the building following a Manhattan court's verdict in the sex-trafficking and racketeering trial.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
A Manhattan court delivered a verdict in Diddy trial on July 2
A Manhattan court delivered a verdict in Diddy trial on July 2 | Image: Republic

Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life. The rapper was convicted of lesser prostitution-related offenses and denied bail as he awaits sentencing. The jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which carried a mandatory 15 years and a maximum of life. This verdict has been hailed as a “great victory” by lawyers representing him.

Outside the lower court in Manhattan, Combs' fans expressed enthusiasm by covering themselves in baby oil, a controversial item referenced during the sex-crimes case. Over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, among other items, were discovered during the raids of Combs' homes in March 2024.

The baby oil bottles found in his homes were used during his alleged "freak off" parties, which were described as "elaborate and produced sex performances" that involved sex workers. 

Rapper Diddy has been acquitted in sex trafficking and racketeering charges | Image: AP

Other confiscated items included multiple AR-15 guns, magazines and additional "evidence" of Combs' alleged sex crimes.

What’s next for Diddy?
 

The judge denied Combs’ request to be released on bond while he awaits his sentence, noting that evidence at trial pointed to Combs exhibiting a “yearslong pattern of violence.” 

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian set a July 8 hearing to discuss the sentencing process. Combs, 55, had earlier pleaded not guilty to all five charges against him. He started in the music industry scouting talent and eventually, he went on to found his own label, Bad Boy Records. He has been credited for discovering and grooming musical talents like Usher, The Notorious BIG and Justin Bieber among others.

