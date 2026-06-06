Peddi Director Buchi Babu Sana Takes Cognisance Of Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor's Hypersexualisation, Assures Changes In Problematics Portions

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi opened to a massive fanfare on the day of release. The sports drama secured a bumper opening and saw fans flocking to cinemas to catch the early shows. However, the word of mouth started settling in soon, and the makers began getting heavily criticised.



Social media users ripped the movie apart for using Janhvi Kapoor as a prop and scenes of her with Ram Charan actually showcasing harassment, but passed off as romance. The clips circulating online have sparked a bigger conversation about the portrayal of women in the Telugu film industry. The hypersexualising of the actress, shots focusing on her navel, and the character being stripped of any agency sparked a massive backlash for Peddi online.

Amid this, the director has finally taken responsibility. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday morning, Bucci Babu Sana wrote, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.”



Also Read: Peddi Maker Invites Kids To Watch Film Amid Hypersexualisation Backlash

His statement comes a day after he had called the sports drama a ‘family-friendly’ movie and invited kids to watch it on the big screens. Assuring action over the problematic scene, the director in the official statement mentioned, “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities.”



Also Read: X Review: 'Peddi Is Disaster, Zero Chemistry Between Ram Charan-Janhvi'

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He concluded the statement by writing, “Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values.”

Janhvi Kapoor, whose character is at the centre of the controversy surrounding Peddi, is yet to publically react to the backlash.