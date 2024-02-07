Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Dune 2: Makers Reveal Release Date, New Cast Of The Sequel To Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya Starrer

Dune: Part Two is set for a 2024 release as makers unveil new cast members alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in a captivating motion poster.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dune 2
Dune 2 | Image:Dune 2
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

During the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Dune was the top winner of the night with six Oscar Awards. Now following two years of eager anticipation, the Denis Villeneuve directorial is set to come back with its much-anticipated sequel. The makers have revealed the characters with breathtaking glimpses. The release date of the film is being said to be in the year 2024. The second installment of Dune comes nearly three years following the widely praised first installment, which held audiences captive and claimed the spotlight at the 2022 Oscars.

The sequel to the Oscar-winning film Dune announced

After two years of anticipation, Dune: Part Two secures a 2024 release, unveiling a motion poster introducing a new cast member alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. The recent release of a motion poster for Dune: Part Two unveils familiar faces and introduces Souheila Yacoub as a new addition. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson return, adding excitement to the sequel.

While details about Yacoub's role remain shrouded in mystery, speculations suggest she might portray Shishakli, a Fremen member in Frank Herbert’s novel. Fans await to see her potential involvement in pivotal scenes like the Sandrider trial.

The film to have an extended runtime

With a runtime exceeding 2 hours and 45 minutes, Dune: Part Two surpasses the first part's duration by 10 minutes. This additional time hints at a more intricate narrative, providing fans with an extended and immersive experience in the captivating Dune universe. Dune: Part Two follows Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the prophesized savior of Arrakis, and Zendaya as Chani, a Fremen tribe member, and Paul's love interest. The sequel promises rebellion and liberation as they navigate the challenges of the desert planet.

As fans eagerly await the sequel's release, the motion poster and character speculations add to the growing excitement. Dune: Part Two promises to be another cinematic spectacle, extending the epic space opera that captured hearts in its acclaimed predecessor.

 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

27 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr stats in 23/24 season

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  3. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement