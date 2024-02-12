English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Equalizer Director Antoine Fuqua To Helm Feature Documentary On Nelson Mandela

Antoine Fuqua has teamed up with Mandela's close friend and former cellmate, Mac Maharaj, who serves as executive producer on the documentary.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nelson Mandela
A file photo of Nelson Mandela | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is set to direct a feature documentary on former South African President Nelson Mandela.
The project is temporarily titled Troublemaker: The Story Behind the Mandela Tapes, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Antoine Fuqua's documentary to be ‘honest’ depiction of Nelson Mandela's life

The documentary will feature the newly discovered audio interviews of Mandela -- fondly called Madiba -- in order to bring an "honest, accurate and definitive depiction" about the late leader, a press release stated.

For the project, Fuqua -- known for Training Day and The Equalizer films -- has teamed up with Mandela's close friend and former cellmate, Mac Maharaj, who serves as executive producer on the documentary.

Advertisement

"It's an honour to bring to the screen the untold story of Mandela, a man I've revered my entire life. I'm incredibly fortunate to be partnered on this project with Mac Maharaj, whose experiences, intelligence and encyclopedic memory of his years alongside Mandela are invaluable," the filmmaker added.

Maharaj, who also served as a minister in Mandela's government, said he is looking forward to seeing Fuqua bring Madiba's story to life.

Advertisement

Fuqua on making Nelson Mandela documentary

"I have longed to see the story of Nelson Mandela, and his decades long fight and sacrifice for freedom, equality and justice told in an authentic, complex and revelatory way. It is a story that is more relevant to humanity today, than ever. I am thrilled that a director of Antoine Fuqua's skill, creativity, and integrity has agreed to take on this challenging task," he said.

Advertisement

Fuqua has already started with the production and interviewed a number of individuals who were associated with Mandela.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

5 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

8 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

11 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

15 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

22 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

28 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

34 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    Videos6 minutes ago

  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Smriti Irani on Sandeshkhali: 'TMC Goons Abduct Women Every Night'

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    8 minutes ago

  5. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement