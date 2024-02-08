Advertisement

Abigail, starring Melissa Barrera and Angus Cloud, will premiere in theatres on April 19. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Friday (January 12). It features one of the last outings of the late Euphoria actor on the silver screen.

Young girl turns into a vampire in Abigail Trailer

The group of young people tasked with keeping the titular girl imprisoned is introduced in the Abigail trailer, which tracks the kidnapping. The scene becomes more unsettling when Abigail confides in her captor Joey and adds, "I'm sorry about what's gonna happen to you." In the clip, Abigail can also be shown transforming into a vampire and growling while sporting a full set of razor-sharp fangs.

The film’s official synopsis said, “Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.”

Abigail’s star cast also includes Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett, and Kevin Durand in supporting roles. The film is co-written by Guy Busick, known for the last two Scream movies and Radio Silence's 2019 slasher Ready or Not, and screenwriter Stephen Shields.

Still from Abigail trailer | Image: Youtube

Angus Cloud died aged 25

The movie marks Angus Cloud’s one of the last silver screen appearances following his death in July last year. The actor died at the age of 25 due to acute intoxication following an accidental overdose, according to People. Cloud rose to fame for his stint on Sam Lavinson’s Euphoria.

Angus Cloud died at the age of 25 | Image: AP

He played the drug dealer Fezco on HBO's show. In addition to the series, Cloud acted in movies including The Line and North Hollywood as well as music videos for Becky G, Karol G, and Juice WRLD.