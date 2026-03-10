Explained: Will Timothee Chalamet Lose Best Actor Oscar As His Comments On Opera And Ballet Explode?

Timothee Chalamet is being crucified for his comments on opera and ballet. As Hollywood's awards season is in its final leg, with the Oscars set to take place on March 16 (IST), Chalamet's remarks on two of the popular and oldest forms of performing arts did not sit well with many. During Variety and CNN town hall with Matthew McConaughey, Chalamet said, "And I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore."

Chalamet questioning the relevance of opera and ballet has divided the internet. While some sided with him, others, comprising mostly of ballet dancers and opera singers, fired at him for suggesting that they were "dying art forms". Some claimed that opera and ballet are high art forms and are more expensive than movie watching. Over the past few days, Chalamet's comments have generated uproar on social media and since there has been no apology so far from his side, some are even claiming that he might lose out on the Best Actor win at the Oscars since his "popularity" among the creative community has taken a major hit.

Timothee plays US ping pong player Marty Reisman in Marty Supreme | Image: X

The 30-year-old entered the Oscars race with a strong momentum, having already won the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for Marty Supreme, along with the Spotlight Actor honour at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Going into the Academy Awards, Chalamet's brash and controversial take on opera and ballet has affected public perception, industry goodwill and media coverage around him, all of which are important factors in deciding who takes home the Oscar.

While Chalamet's chances to win an Oscar for Marty Supreme may have declined significantly in independent polls, he might not actually lose out on it. The reason is that the final voting for Academy Awards concluded on March 5, slightly before Chalamet's take on ballet and opera exploded on the internet. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will be held at The Dolby Theatre in California.