F1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Brad Pitt Starrer Revs It Hard In India, Collects More Than Kajol's Maa On Opening Day

F1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Brad Pitt and Damson Idris starrer F1: The Movie has opened well in India. The movie based in and around the F1 circuit and track drivers minted over ₹5 crore in all languages here, becoming the second highest Hollywood opener in India after Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. The movie is seeing good footfalls in the IMAX version and is expected to score better on Saturday and Sunday.

F1 does more biz in India than Maa

F1 released alongside Kajol's Maa and Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. The Hollywood film minted ₹5.25 crore, more than Maa (₹4.50 crore), but less than the mythological film Kannappa (₹9 crore). The occupancy of F1 got a boost in the evening and late night shows, indicating positive reception of the viewers.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris star in F1 | Image: AP

Pitt stars as former F1 driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to the sport to partner rookie team mate Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, at the fictional APXGP team. Filming of F1 has taken place at real events, including at 2024's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

What Brad Pitt said about making F1

“I’ve been trying to get a racing movie done for 20 years. I’ve tried bikes, I’ve tried cars, I’ve tried different disciplines, and for whatever reason they never came to fruition", the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star shared.

Joseph Kosinski has directed F1 | Image: AP