Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says Trolls Can Call Her 'Sickly, Skinny', But Puts A Condition

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been facing trolls for her appearance of late. The Family Man star, who is battling myositis for over three years now, has lost weight, with many speculating that she has taken Ozempic, the popular weight loss drug among celebrities. However, Samantha continues to indirectly dismiss any rumours suggesting that she is on weight loss medications.

Samantha arrived for an event in Mumbai recently | Image: Instagram

In a recent post, Samantha once again slammed trolls who call her "sickly and skinny" over her appearance. She shared a video of her doing body weight pull ups and wrote over it, "Here's the deal. You don't get to call me skinny, sickly and any of that crap unless you can do three of these first. If you can't then read between the lines (sic)."

Samantha does pull ups in a video shared on Instagram | Image: X

After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, Samantha disclosed her myositis diagnosis in June 2022, ahead of the release of her film Yashoda. "Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts," she shared about her health condition and diet at the time. Three years down the line, Sam is on the road to recovery, while she puts the focus back on her career.

Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. Samantha, this year, released the first movie under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures, titled Subham.