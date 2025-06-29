Maa Box Office Collection Day 2: Kajol-Ronit Roy Starrer Shows Healthy Growth Despite Competition From Sitaare Zameen Par

Maa Box Office Collection: The Kajol headliner hit the big screens on June 27. A part of the Shaitaanverse, Maa is a horror drama directed by Vishal Furia. The movie has opened to decent numbers at the box office and continues to pull audiences to housefull theatres.

How much has Kajol's Maa earned at the box office so far?

Maa opened to a decent ₹4.65 crore at the Indian box office. On the second day of theatrical run, the film has raked in ₹6 crore. With a positive word of mouth, the movie is expected to perform well over the weekend. In the three-day run, Maa has amassed a total of ₹10.65 crore.



Maa faces stiff competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par at the box office. On the second Saturday of release, day 10, the sports drama movie minted ₹13.63 crore at the box office, which is more than Maa's two-day total. Headlined by Aamir and Genelia D'Souza, Sitaare Zameen Par has amassed a total of ₹ 109.72 Cr.



What is the budget of Maa?

Kajol headliner Maa also features Ronit Roy and a child actress in a prominent role. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn's banner and is made on an estimated budget of ₹65 crore. The film is a part of the horrorverse created by the actor with the 2024 film Shaitaan.



