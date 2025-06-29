Maa Box Office Collection Day 2: Kajol-Ronit Roy Starrer Shows Healthy Growth Despite Competition From Sitaare Zameen Par

Updated 29 June 2025 at 11:00 IST
Maa Box Office Collection: The Kajol headliner hit the big screens on June 27. A part of the Shaitaanverse, Maa is a horror drama directed by Vishal Furia. The movie has opened to decent numbers at the box office and continues to pull audiences to housefull theatres.
Maa opened to a decent ₹4.65 crore at the Indian box office. On the second day of theatrical run, the film has raked in ₹6 crore. With a positive word of mouth, the movie is expected to perform well over the weekend. In the three-day run, Maa has amassed a total of ₹10.65 crore.
Maa faces stiff competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par at the box office. On the second Saturday of release, day 10, the sports drama movie minted ₹13.63 crore at the box office, which is more than Maa's two-day total. Headlined by Aamir and Genelia D'Souza, Sitaare Zameen Par has amassed a total of ₹ 109.72 Cr.
Kajol headliner Maa also features Ronit Roy and a child actress in a prominent role. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn's banner and is made on an estimated budget of ₹65 crore. The film is a part of the horrorverse created by the actor with the 2024 film Shaitaan.
In Maa, Kajol plays the role of Ambika, who is forced to take a trip to her husband, Shuvankar's, hometown with her 12-year-old daughter Shweta. What seems like a harmless trip at first turns out to be the biggest nightmare for the mother-daughter duo. Upon arriving at Chandarpur, Ambika comes to realise why her husband was averse to the idea of them ever visiting his hometown. She also turns into a fierce protector for her daughter when faced with evil.
Published 29 June 2025 at 11:00 IST