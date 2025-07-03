F1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Brad Pitt Starrer Becomes 2nd Highest Hollywood Grosser In India In 2025 In First Week, Beats Final Destination Bloodlines

F1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Brad Pitt and Damson Idris starrer F1: The Movie released amid low buzz in India on June 27, but it has managed to do good business here while simultaneously emerging as a winner at the worldwide box office. The first week of the film will wind up on July 3, and not only has it outshone Kajol's Maa, which released alongside it, but has also eaten into the business of Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par.

Jurassic World: Rebirth to challenge F1 in India

F1 has done good business in metro city multiplexes, earning ₹33.06 crore by 3.30 pm on July 3. When the day winds up, the collections are expected to be touching the ₹36 crore plus mark, which is a good number. In the first week, it has emerged as second-highest Hollywood grosser in India in 2025, beating Final Destination: Bloodlines, while faring only behind Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning.

With the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth, which has franchise legacy riding behind it, F1 biz is expected to take a hit.

Damson Idris and Brad Pitt star in F1 Movie | Image: AP

Brad Pitt says he wanted to make an F1 movie since a long time

“I’ve been trying to get a racing movie done for 20 years. I’ve tried bikes, I’ve tried cars, I’ve tried different disciplines, and for whatever reason they never came to fruition", the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star shared.

Brad Pitt in a still from F1: The Movie | Image: YouTube screengrab