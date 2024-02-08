English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Ferrari star Adam Driver on being part of Star Wars franchise: I am not doing any more...

Before receiving critical acclaim for films like Marriage Story and Silence, Adam Driver found popularity for his work in the Star Wars franchise.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adam Driver
Adam Driver | Image:IMDb
Hollywood actor Adam Driver who rose to critical success and popularity with his work in movies like Marriage Story. However, the actor also found great reach with his work in the Star Wars franchise, where he played the character of Kylo Ren. However, in a recent media interaction, Driver opened up on him not being part of the cult franchise anymore.

Adam Driver in Star Wars franchise | Image: IMDb

They’re doing stuff, not with me: Driver

In an interview with a popular American podcast, The Ferrari actor spilled beans on his character reappearing in the upcoming Star Wars films. He stated, “They’re doing stuff, but not with me. I am not doing any more.” When the host asked if this decision is because his character is done, Driver replied in the affirmative.

Driver says Kylo Ren was Ben ‘from the beginning’

Driver also opened about the evolution of his character Kylo Ren in the Star Wars series, recalling how it went under many unplanned revisions. Driver stated, “This character was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three movies, he would be the most committed to the dark side... The last one, it changed into being, you know, about them and the dyad, and things like that.” Driver also confirmed that Kylo Ren’s evolution into Ben Solo was never a part of it, adding, “He was Ben Solo from the beginning, but there was never a version where we’d see Ben Solo when I first signed up for it.”

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johannasson in Marriage Story | Image: IMDb

Adam Driver was last seen in Ferrari which received rave reviews from critics. Besides Driver, Ferrari starred prominent actors like Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Sarah Gadon. 

Adam Driver in Ferrari | Image: IMDb

Driver’s upcoming projects include Francis Ford Coppola’s magnum opus Megalopolis and Heat 2, where the actor plays a younger version of the iconic character Neil Macauley. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

