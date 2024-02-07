Advertisement

UPDATE: Jamie Dornan, well known for his film Fifty Shades of Grey, was admitted in the hospital after he suffered a heart attack like symptoms caused by some toxic caterpillars. The incident occured during a recent tip to Portugal, the actor's friend revealed, as per Page Six. Jamie Dornan's health scare was shared by his friend Gordon Smart, who was also admitted to the hospital after experiencing same symptoms at a resort last year.

Jamie Dornan hospitalised

In a shocking revelation, actor Jamie Dornan recently found himself in the hospital, experiencing heart attack symptoms during a trip to Portugal. The unexpected health scare was uncovered by his friend Gordon Smart, who shared their harrowing experience on BBC’s The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected podcast.

A file photo of Jamie Dornan | Image: X

Gordon Smart recalled their initial assumption that the symptoms were a result of a night of excessive drinking. However, to their surprise, doctors revealed that the cause was an encounter with processionary caterpillars known to be toxic. These caterpillars, specifically the pine processionary moth caterpillars, possess tiny hairs containing an irritating protein that leads to painful skin, eye, and throat irritations.

Details of the nightmare getaway

Just a day into their vacation, Smart experienced a "tingling in his left hand and tickling in his left arm," initially fearing it was the onset of a heart attack. After medical attention, Smart was discharged, only to find Jamie Dornan in the hospital, hooked up to medical equipment.

A file photo of Jamie Dornan | Image: X

Dornan revealed, "Dear me. Gordon, about 20 minutes after you left, my left arm went numb, my left leg went numb, my right leg went numb, and I found myself in the back of an ambulance." The Irish actor's health scare unfolded swiftly, leading to an ambulance ride to the hospital.

In an unexpected turn of events, as Dornan left the hospital, paramedics asked for a selfie – an unusual request in such a critical moment. Despite the oddity, it added a unique aspect to their extraordinary experience.

Advertisement

A week later, the doctor informed Smart that their symptoms might have been caused by toxic caterpillars. Hairy processionary caterpillars on golf courses in the south of Portugal have reportedly been responsible for fatal outcomes in dogs and heart attacks in men in their 40s.

A file photo of Jamie Dornan | Image: X

Smart emphasised their luck in surviving the encounter with these toxic caterpillars, highlighting that their symptoms could have had more severe consequences. The revelation dispelled initial suspicions of a caffeine overdose or a hangover, ultimately attributing their health scare to the poisonous caterpillars.