Fighter's theatrical run appears to have taken a seamless flight. The Siddharth Anand film which released in theatres on January 25, is enjoying a strong run at the India box office. Not just this, the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer has taken the global box office by storm as well, becoming the highest grossing film of the weekend at the same.

Fighter dominates the global box office as it wraps up its first weekend at the theatres



Fighter released just ahead of the extended Republic Day weekend, a strategy which appears to have served it well in terms of its box office traction. As per a Variety report, Fighter, which released across 23 territories, has amassed $24.5 million over the weekend. Of this, $20.8 million comes from international territories - making its India collections $3.7 million.

Adding in its collections from Thursday - Fighter's opening day at the global box office - its worldwide total over its first weekend comes in at $25.1 million. The film's collections at the US box office over the three-day weekend have come in at $3.7 million with the four-day numbers standing at $4.3 million. India collections alone for the film, over four days, stand at $17.7 million.

Fighter draws its premise from real-life incidents



For the unversed, Fighter profiles the lives of a unit of the Indian Air Force, as they maneuver their personal and professional lives. The film carries several obvious references to real tragedies sustained and operations braved by the IAF. The 2016 Pulwama attack for instance, has been dedicated a key montage in the film as have the Balakot airstrike and Operation Bandar.

Separately, the India-Pakistan conflict is a recurring theme in the film. This has caused Fighter to be banned across the Middle East. The reason behind this is the sizeable Pakistani migrant population in the belt.