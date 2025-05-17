Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 3: Braves Mission Impossible Storm To Mint ₹16 Crore In India, Biz Rises Despite Strong Competition From Tom Cruise Starrer

Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 3: The Final Destination franchise got a reboot with the sixth installment, Bloodlines. The thriller film released in India on May 15 and became Hollywood's biggest opener here in 2025, only to be defeated two days later by Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Despite competition from the more popular Hollywood franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines has managed to hold its own and saw a jump in its biz on Saturday.

Also read: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Opens Bigger Than Oppenheimer

Final Destination: Bloodlines is a reboot of the franchise | Image: X

Final Destination: Bloodlines continues to witness box office growth

Final Destination: Bloodlines released on May 15 in India. It took a good opening, banking on the franchise and nostalgia factor, and collected ₹16 crore in three days. The movie opened to ₹4.5 crore and collected ₹5.35 crore and ₹6.15 crore on Friday (May 16) and Saturday (May 17). The sixth installment in the series is performing well in English, Hindi and Tamil. In fact, the Tamil region has emerged as a major market for this movie, contributing more than the collection of the Hindi version.

Given the steady rise in its figures, Final Destination: Bloodlines is expected to do better on Sunday, with collections touching ₹25 crore in its first extended weekend.

Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT release details