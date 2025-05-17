Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise Starrer Surpasses Oppenheimer To Become 8th Biggest Hollywood Opener In India

Updated May 17th 2025, 22:29 IST
Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 1: Said to be Tom Cruise's final film as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, MI:8 released in India on May 17, six days before its worldwide theatrical debut. The Hollywood movie is off to a flying start in India, as expected, and also became the biggest opener for Cruise here, beating Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (₹12.3 crore). In the coming days, the film is expected to perform better.
Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning collected over ₹17.19 crore in India on its opening day. This is more than the day 1 biz of some top Hollywood grossers like Captain Marvel (₹15.75 crore), Furious 7 (₹16.75 crore) and Oppenheimer (₹17.25 crore). With its blistering start, Cruise's latest MI movie has not only become the biggest opener for the franchise in India, but will now look to become his second ₹100 crore grosser here after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
While the theatre occupancy in the morning shows of the film was at a strong 61.71%, it rose to over 80% for the afternoon and evening shows, indicating the audience is favouring it.
Final Destination: Bloodlines released on May 15 in India. It took a good opening, banking on the franchise and nostalgia factor, and collected ₹16 crore in three days of its release. The movie opened to ₹4.5 crore and collected ₹5.35 crore and ₹6.15 crore on Friday (May 16) and Saturday (May 17).
The thriller film is performing well despite the obvious MI hype in the Indian markets.
