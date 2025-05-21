Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 7: First Hollywood Hit In India In 2025 Mints ₹30.30 Crore In 1st Week

Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 7: The thriller movie Final Destination: Bloodlines is performing well in India after releasing on May 15. It has completed a week since its theatrical release here and has emerged as the first Hollywood hit at the domestic box office in 2025 so far. While movies like Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts started off decently well, they quickly lost steam. However, the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise has not only did well in its opening weekend, but remained steady during its first week.

Final Destination: Bloodlines wraps up first week run at Indian box office

In its first week, Final Destination: Bloodlines has collected ₹30.30 crore. This is despite stiff competition from Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which released two days after the Final Destination movie and is also performing well in India. After Sunday, Final Destination 6 biz has remained steady and in the range of over ₹2.5 crore. The movie minted ₹2.75 crore on its first Monday, ₹2.85 crore on Tuesday and ₹2.3 crore on Wednesday, taking its total in seven days to over ₹30 crore.

Also read: Aish Gives Final Response To Trolls Still Speculating About Her Marriage

Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the franchise | Image: AP

The film's Hindi and English versions have contributed the most to its biz in India.