Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 7: First Hollywood Hit In India In 2025 Mints ₹30.30 Crore In 1st Week

Updated May 21st 2025, 23:39 IST
Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 7: The thriller movie Final Destination: Bloodlines is performing well in India after releasing on May 15. It has completed a week since its theatrical release here and has emerged as the first Hollywood hit at the domestic box office in 2025 so far. While movies like Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts started off decently well, they quickly lost steam. However, the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise has not only did well in its opening weekend, but remained steady during its first week.
In its first week, Final Destination: Bloodlines has collected ₹30.30 crore. This is despite stiff competition from Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which released two days after the Final Destination movie and is also performing well in India. After Sunday, Final Destination 6 biz has remained steady and in the range of over ₹2.5 crore. The movie minted ₹2.75 crore on its first Monday, ₹2.85 crore on Tuesday and ₹2.3 crore on Wednesday, taking its total in seven days to over ₹30 crore.
The film's Hindi and English versions have contributed the most to its biz in India.
Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits visions of a previous premonition that averted a deadly structural failure in 1968 from her dying grandmother and is warned that Death is coming for her family. Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger and Tony Todd appear in supporting roles in the movie directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.
Published May 21st 2025, 23:39 IST