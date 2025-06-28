Finally, Matt Reeves Delivers On The Batman 2 Script, Netizens Cheer On For Robert Pattinson Starrer

The Batman 2 is one of the most anticipated movies in the DC universe. While the convergence of Robert Pattinson starrer into the larger DCEU under the James Gunn and Peter Safran is uncertain, a new update will leave the fans totally excited. Director Matt Reeves posted a script that he has delivered to the studio bosses.

"Partners in Crime (Fighters) (sic)," wrote Reeves on social media, sharing a picture of the completed The Batman 2 script. He also tagged co-writer Mattson Tomlin in his post. Excited fans flooded social media with reactions, hoping the film will go on the floors soon.

Matt Reeves shared an update on The Batman 2 | Image: X

James Gunn defends Matt Reeves over The Batman 2 delay

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn had expressed his annoyance with the intense scrutiny surrounding The Batman 2, directed by Matt Reeves. Despite the film's delayed production, Gunn shared that he was optimistic about the project, emphasising the importance of allowing Reeves the time he needs to craft a quality screenplay, which it seems like is now complete.

A still from The Batman featuring Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson | Image: X