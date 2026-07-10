First Photos: Tom Holland And Christopher Nolan Arrive In Mumbai Ahead Of The Odyssey India Premiere

One of the most highly anticipated movies, The Odyssey, is all set to premiere worldwide on July 17. Ahead of the release, the team is hosting a special screening in Mumbai. The director Christopher Nolan, along with the actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon, were seen arriving in Mumbai this morning, July 10.

Video of The Odyssey team avoiding the paparazzi and making a hasty way towards their car at Mumbai's private airport, Kalina. The actors and the director made their way to the Taj Hotel following their touchdown in Mumbai. While Nolan and Matt Damon evaded the cameras, Holland greeted the paparazzi and waved at the cameras stationed outside the hotel. The video of the actor is now going viral online. The screening will be held as a 2-day event in PVR Icon IMAX in Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. Several industry insiders and actors are expected to attend the movie premiere.

This is not the first time Tom Holland has been in India. The Spider-Man actor was previously in the country in March 2023 for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which was also in Mumbai. At the time, he was accompanied by his then-girlfriend, now wife, Zendaya. For Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan, this marks their first visit to India. Nolan, on the other hand, has had a long-standing relationship with the country. He has been vocal about his admiration for India and filmmaker Satyajit Ray.



Who is playing whom in The Odyssey cast?

The Odyssey is an upcoming mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem. It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film releases July 17, 2026. The ensemble cast includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.