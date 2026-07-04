The Odyssey Story: Christopher Nolan's Epic Is Based On This Ancient Greek Poem, Know Who Is Playing What In The Film

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey officially went on floors in February 2025. After more than a year, the film is finally ready for release and is one of Hollywood's most anticipated movies. Based on the legendary Greek poem, the film features a stellar cast with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Charlie Theron and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on July 17. Ahead of the film's release, know about the legend that the movie is based on and which actor plays what role in the epic.

What story is The Odyssey movie based on?

Christopher Nolan has earlier adapted several written works for the screen. However, this is the first time the Hollywood director will adapt a classic mythological drama in his big-budget spectacle. His latest project, led by Matt Damon, is inspired by the ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey, written by Homer.

Composed nearly 3,000 years ago, The Odyssey follows the adventures of the Greek hero Odysseus as he struggles to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Although the journey should have taken only a few weeks, it stretches into a decade as Odysseus encounters mythical creatures, powerful gods and dangerous temptations. Meanwhile, back home, his wife Penelope and son Telemachus await his return while fending off suitors eager to seize the throne.



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Who is playing what role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey?

The film will be headlined by Matt Damon, who will portray Odysseus, the legendary king determined to make his way home despite impossible odds. Tom Holland has been cast as Telemachus, while Anne Hathaway will play Penelope, the wife of Odysseus. Zendaya is set to portray the goddess Athena, Odysseus' divine protector. Other cast members include Charlize Theron as Calypso, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Robert Pattinson as Antinous.

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Ahead of the film's release, Christopher Nolan and Hollywood star Tom Holland will visit Mumbai soon for the global premiere of The Odyssey. Matt Damon will also accompany Nolan and Holland during their visit to India.