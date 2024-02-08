Advertisement

Kit Harington, known for his stint in Game Of Thrones, recently claimed he battled alcoholism and mental health problems as a result of his fame from the critically acclaimed HBO series. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he checked himself into a rehab facility in 2019 to treat his alcoholism and received a diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Harington said his fame in GoT caused him to struggle with mental health issues and alcoholism. Speaking on the wellness podcast Hidden 20%, the actor said that he entered rehab in 2019 for alcoholism, and was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) while there.

“I realised that my life was hinging on this,” he told host Ben Branson. “Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there.”

Harington claimed that he “entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there, and went, F— this, not you guys in a circle. No, thank you.” the Gunpowder star then went to a second rehab facility, where he was made aware of his ADHD, reports Deadline.

“And I left that pretty quick and said, ‘I’ll try to deal with this by myself,’ which didn’t work after about four years,” he said. Harington now says he’s “sober "and “present,” and is focused on his son, 2 years old, and daughter, 6 months. He shares his kids with Game of Thrones co-star and wife, Rose Leslie.

Kit Harington struggled with GoT ending

Game of Thrones, where he played Jon Snow from 2011 until 2019, saw instant fame, which was hard on him. Harington “tried to project this image of utter sophistication and coolness about what I was doing, but genuinely being sort of terrified about everything.”

That led to a downward spiral when it was coming to an end. “That is a dangerous rabbit hole to fall down, because you find all of the bad stuff that people are saying as well as the nice stuff,” he said.

(with inputs from IANS)