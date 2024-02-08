English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 07:41 IST

Gina Carano Sues Disney After Getting Fired From The Mandalorian In Lawsuit Funded By Elon Musk

The lawsuit Gina Carano filed with help from X, formerly Twitter, in federal court in California alleges her wrongful termination from The Mandalorian.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gina Carano
Gina Carano | Image:IMDb
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from The Mandalorian, saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media. The lawsuit Carano filed with help from X, formerly Twitter, in federal court in California alleges her wrongful termination from the Star Wars Galaxy Disney+ streaming series over a post likening the treatment of American conservatives to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

What does the lawsuit say?

As per AP, the lawsuit stated, “A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated. Carano was terminated from her role as swiftly as her character’s peaceful home planet of Alderaan had been destroyed by the Death Star.”

 

The lawsuit alleges she was fired because she “dared voice her own opinions” against an “online bully mob who demanded her compliance with their extreme progressive ideology.” Disney and Lucasfilm have not filed a response to the lawsuit, and representatives did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Why did Lucasfilm fire Gina Carano? 

A Lucasfilm statement at the time of her firing said “Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” Carano is seeking damages to be determined at trial and a court order that she be recast on the show.

 

The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal, has aired for three seasons and is now being turned into a feature film. Several interconnected series also air on Disney+. The lawsuit says Lucasfilm also hurt her future work prospects by making “maliciously false” statements about her.

Carano said on social media Tuesday that X had helped fund the lawsuit. X owner Elon Musk shared her post, adding that anyone else who felt “discriminated against by Disney or its subsidiaries (ABC, ESPN, Marvel, etc), just reply to this post to receive legal support.”

(with inputs from AP)

 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 07:41 IST

