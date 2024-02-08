English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Defends His Sexist Barbie Jokes: Don’t Think You Understand...

Jo Koy has doubled down on his Golden Globes monologue and decided to defend his jokes. He attempted to defend his 'sexist' statement about Barbie movie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jo Koy, Barbie
Jo Koy, Barbie | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Leading the comedy terrain, where lines are blurred and controversy erupts, Jo Koy came under fire for allegedly making sexist jokes against Greta Gerwig’s recent release Barbie. However, the comedian has doubled down on his Golden Globes monologue and decided to defend his jokes. He attempted to defend the contentious statement and claimed that he was honoring and showcasing women. 

Jo Koy doubles down on sexist Barbie jokes 

In a conversation with Los Angeles Times, Koy defended his remark that Barbie was a movie about "a plastic doll with big boobies." The comedian said, “The things that are being said, it’s just like, man, I don’t think you understand who I am as a person, you know what I mean? Because if you’ve ever seen me, you’ll see just how much I praise and shine a light on women, from my ex-wife to my mom.”

Jo Koy at Golden Globes | Image: AP

 

Koy added that he is a supporter of the Barbie movie and bought tickets for it. The host remarked on the changed atmosphere where people can’t even joke with each other. 

He stated, “My whole goal is to try and change that type of narrative and just that look of being part of a divorced family. I’m telling a joke — what happened to society where we can’t even joke with each other anymore. I bought the movie. I supported the movie. Yes, that’s the story that that doll needed. And I’m glad because now there’s people that look like my mom that can support that.”

Advertisement

Previously, Barbie director Greta Gerwig has also expressed her thoughts on Jo Koy’s Golden Globe monologue and his comments on the movie. The filmmaker decided to take a high road and didn’t seem to mind his dig at her movie.

Greta Gerwig and Jo Koy | Image: @21metgala/X

Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin on Jo Koy’s hosting gig 

Gerwig is one of the many voices that have spoken their opinions about Koy's jokes, which have drawn criticism, especially the one about Taylor Swift, and his historic hosting role as the second Asian person to lead the ceremony from the stage. 

Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin defended Jo Koy | Image: File Photos 

 

Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin, two actor-comedians who have hosted a variety of shows themselves, complimented him on the performance although acknowledging that playing to an awards room can be challenging.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement