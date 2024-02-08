Advertisement

Leading the comedy terrain, where lines are blurred and controversy erupts, Jo Koy came under fire for allegedly making sexist jokes against Greta Gerwig’s recent release Barbie. However, the comedian has doubled down on his Golden Globes monologue and decided to defend his jokes. He attempted to defend the contentious statement and claimed that he was honoring and showcasing women.

Jo Koy doubles down on sexist Barbie jokes

In a conversation with Los Angeles Times, Koy defended his remark that Barbie was a movie about "a plastic doll with big boobies." The comedian said, “The things that are being said, it’s just like, man, I don’t think you understand who I am as a person, you know what I mean? Because if you’ve ever seen me, you’ll see just how much I praise and shine a light on women, from my ex-wife to my mom.”

Jo Koy at Golden Globes | Image: AP

Koy added that he is a supporter of the Barbie movie and bought tickets for it. The host remarked on the changed atmosphere where people can’t even joke with each other.

He stated, “My whole goal is to try and change that type of narrative and just that look of being part of a divorced family. I’m telling a joke — what happened to society where we can’t even joke with each other anymore. I bought the movie. I supported the movie. Yes, that’s the story that that doll needed. And I’m glad because now there’s people that look like my mom that can support that.”

Previously, Barbie director Greta Gerwig has also expressed her thoughts on Jo Koy’s Golden Globe monologue and his comments on the movie. The filmmaker decided to take a high road and didn’t seem to mind his dig at her movie.

Greta Gerwig and Jo Koy | Image: @21metgala/X

Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin on Jo Koy’s hosting gig

Gerwig is one of the many voices that have spoken their opinions about Koy's jokes, which have drawn criticism, especially the one about Taylor Swift, and his historic hosting role as the second Asian person to lead the ceremony from the stage.

Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin defended Jo Koy | Image: File Photos

Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Martin, two actor-comedians who have hosted a variety of shows themselves, complimented him on the performance although acknowledging that playing to an awards room can be challenging.