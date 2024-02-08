Advertisement

American comedian Jo Koy found himself in hot water after making a joke about Taylor Swift during the opening monologue of the Golden Globes 2024. The comedian quipped about the difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL, commenting on the fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift at the former. However, Swift's response was less than amused, visibly glaring at Koy as she sipped her champagne.

Jo Koy apologises for his remarks on Taylor's relationship

Jo Koy shared he did not mean any harm when he insulted Taylor Swift at his Golden Globes 2024 opening monologue, Page Six reported. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," the comedian said.

Jo Koy, in his defense, attempted to clarify his remarks, stating he meant no harm and only intended to highlight the reduced "cutaways" to Taylor Swift during the awards show. Nevertheless, Swift appeared to leave the event early, following both the joke and her category defeat, according to reports from PageSix.

Taylor Swift's experience with camera focus and NFL controversy

Taylor Swift's presence at NFL games, notably in support of her partner, Travis Kelce, stirred controversy due to the excessive camera focus on her rather than the actual games. While the NFL initially faced criticism for this, eventually relenting on the persistent attention given to the pop star, Swift herself expressed unawareness regarding the frequent references made to her during the games.

Jo Koy and Taylor Swift | Image: AP

"I'm just there to support Travis," Swift told the publication of her presence at Kansas City Chiefs games. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Travis Kelce, Swift's boyfriend, commended her resilience in the face of occasional booing during his games, highlighting her support amid the audience's mixed reactions. He acknowledged the few disapproving voices but emphasised the majority cheering fervently for the singer.

Kelce, unfortunately, couldn't accompany Swift to the Golden Globes due to his commitments with the Kansas City Chiefs, who were engaged in a match against the Los Angeles Chargers. In his absence, Swift enjoyed a girls' night out, spending time with her close friends Selena Gomez and Keleigh Sperry.

