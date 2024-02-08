English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 00:20 IST

Emmy Winner Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Children

The ex-husband of Emmy-winning actress Ali Wong has initiated a legal battle to seek the joint the custody of couple's two daughters.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ali Wong with her former husband
Ali Wong with her former husband | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the latest development surrounding the divorce proceedings between comedian Ali Wong and her ex-husband Justin Hakuta, the latter has filed for joint custody of their two daughters. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal that Hakuta is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children, Nikki Alex, aged 6, and Mari Justin, aged 8.

More about Ali Wong’s child custody case

While Hakuta did not specify a request for child support, he indicated that other unresolved issues from their ongoing divorce are to be settled through mediation. The couple, who were married for seven years, filed for divorce in December while citing “irreconcilable differences.” At that time, Wong had sought joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Wong and Hakuta met at a friend's wedding in 2010 and tied the knot in San Francisco in 2014. Wong and Hakuta, both 41, had confirmed their split in April of the previous year, with sources describing it as amicable and emphasising their commitment to co-parenting.

When Wong spoke about her daughters

Despite their separation, Wong has often spoken about the joys of having her daughters accompany her on her comedy tours and described it as a fulfilling family adventure. Sharing insights into her daily routine, Wong once shared her dedication to being present in her daughters' lives by personally handling tasks like making their lunches and picking them up from school every day.

Following her split from Hakuta, Wong briefly dated actor Bill Hader in the fall of 2022. However, it was revealed in April that Wong and Hader had rekindled their romance with the couple frequently spotted together in public. Despite their separation, Wong maintains that she and Hakuta remain “best friends” and are “really, really close.”

Earlier this month, Ali Wong won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited/anthology series/movie for her performance in the Netflix series Beef.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

