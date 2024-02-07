Advertisement

Sofia Vergara has been accruing rave reviews when it comes to her titular performance in biographical crime drama Griselda. Her professional endeavours appear to be mirroring her personal life, with the actress appearing optimistic in both. She recently opened up about the latter, particularly delving into details about her love life.

Sofia Vergara spills the beans on her love life



In a recent interaction with PEOPLE, Sofia Vergara opened up about her love life and how she is navigating the same. Dating apps however, have not been of much help to Vergara with the actress herself admitting that she happens to be technologically challenged. Sofia further elaborated how though she is looking forward to have fun with dating, what she ultimately wants (not needs) is a partner.

She said, "I’m bad with technology, so I’m sure I would click on the wrong ones. I’m open to having fun and meeting people. It’s only been six months...So now I want a husband! No, I don't need a husband, I want one. It doesn't even have to be a husband, just a partner."

Why did Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello get divorced?



For the unversed, Sofia already has a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 32, from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez. Sofia, currently 51, and Joe Manganiello, 47, primary bone of contention was the latter wanting to have kids and the former not being on board with it. She shared how her career to played a factor in her not wanting any more children.

She said, "Joe was four years younger than me, and he’d never had kids. He decided he wanted kids and I didn’t want them. It was like, ‘Imagine, when this child would be 10 years old, I’ll be 60-something. That’s a grandma...I know the sacrifices you need to make to be a good mother. You have to be present. And my career is important to me. I cannot disappear. A lot of people rely on me."