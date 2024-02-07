Halle Bailey Claps Back At Netizens Accusing Her Of 'Lying' During Pregnancy

Advertisement

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey recently massive faced criticism. Now the actor has reacted by saying that she's done being called a liar for never confirming her pregnancy before welcoming her son Halo with rapper DDG in December last year. Halle Bailey clapped back at the troller on social media. Here's a breakdown of her responses and the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy revelation.

Halle defends her silence on pregnancy

Halle Bailey who is known for her recent role in The Color Purple, took to social media to address critics accusing her of lying and gaslighting for not openly discussing her pregnancy. Responding to a user on X formerly known as Twitter, she stated, “I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?” She emphasized that her only reference to the pregnancy was a light-hearted remark about her nose.

i never lied or even said anything about it honey , making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went . i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u… https://t.co/2dSwHcYmz4 — Halle (@HalleBailey) January 28, 2024



In response to accusations that Bailey shaded people and called them desperate, she asserted her right to share pictures of her son, Halo, now that he's born safely. She encouraged those uninterested to "keep scrolling" and blessed them. Another user dismissed Bailey's comments, prompting her to respond, "If you don’t care, why are u responding then sweetheart? Just don’t care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine."

Halle's Pregnancy reveal details

Bailey announced the arrival of her son on Instagram on January 6, sharing a photo of her and rapper DDG holding their newborn's hand adorned with a gold nameplate bracelet reading "Halo." She expressed gratitude for her son, stating, "The world is desperate to know you." Rumours about her pregnancy circulated as she attended public events in flowy dresses, with the MTV Video Music Awards in September and The Color Purple premiere in December fueling speculation.

Facing public scrutiny, Bailey defended her choice to keep her pregnancy private. However, she acknowledged her heightened emotions, stating her "hormones have been on 10 recently," leading her to consider staying off social media. The exchange sheds light on the challenges celebrities face regarding personal matters in the public eye, emphasizing the need for understanding and respect.