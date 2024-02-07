Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Hannah Waddingham Recalls How A Teacher Gave Her Complex For Years, Said “She Had Wrong…”

Hannah Waddingham, the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star, says the words of a teacher helped fuel her ambition to become a star of the screen.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham | Image:Hannah Waddingham
Actress Hannah Waddingham reveals that she was once given a cruel jibe by a teacher. The Ted Lasso actress said that she was told, she didn't have a face for television by a childhood drama teacher. Hannah who started her career with small roles in British soaps like Doctors and Brookside as well as working on the West End, can still recall her teacher mocking her appearance in front of the entire class, reports Female First UK.

Hannah Waddingham recalls how a teacher gave her complex for years

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 podcast Rule Beakers, the actress said: "I had one drama teacher that said to the whole class 'Oh Hannah will never work on screen because she looks like one side of her face has had a stroke'." Hannah Waddingham further added, "I thought, 'I will do. Come hell or high water, I will work on screen’".

Hannah Waddingham recalls how a teacher gave her complex for years I Image: IMDb

As per Female First UK, the My Family star admitted even her headmistress tried to stop her from pursuing a career in acting.

Hannah Waddingham makes surprising revelation

Hannah continued, "My headmistress said, 'You're bright enough to read drama', and I said, 'I don't want to read drama, I want to do drama'. She refused to give me a reference, so I managed to get a scholarship for the drama school I went to and I walked back in, put it on her desk and left the room without shutting the door.”

“She was always dismissive of me because, it wasn't that I wasn't academic, (but) I knew what I wanted to do so it annoyed her that I turned my back on academia. So she would purposely put everyone else in the school plays and have me understudy,” the actress added.

Hannah Waddingham makes surprising revelation I Image: IMDb

The 49-year-old star has proven them both wrong, rising to fame in Game of Thrones and going onto win an Emmy, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award for her Ted Lasso role as Richmond FC owner Rebecca Welton.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published January 18th, 2024 at 00:52 IST

