Keanu Reeves last appeared in 2023 release John Wick: Chapter 4. The fourth installment in the uber successful franchise minted $187.1 million in the United States with its worldwide collections coming in at $440.1 million. The actor is currently in the midst of filming for his next release, Good Fortune. However, recent speculations suggest that the Sweet November actor may have injured himself on the sets of the same.

Has Keanu Reeves injured himself on the sets of Good Fortune?



Pictures have been doing the rounds of the internet which strongly suggest that Keanu Reeves has sustained an injury on the sets of his upcoming film Good Fortune. The pictures in question, show Keanu Reeves, formally dressed in a pale grey three-piece suit, walking on crutches. Not just that, the actor's left knee carries a bandaged-in ice pack.

No statement or confirmation has come from the makers or the actor himself, addressing the alleged injury which then could very well mean that Keanu's 'look' is part of the film's storyline. However, the possibility of it being a real injury cannot entirely be ruled out.

More about Good Fortune



Good Fortune is being helmed by Aziz Ansari who will also be featuring in the film. Not just Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen, but Keke Palmer is also part of the cast. Though it is known that the film is part of the comedy genre, the exact premise of the film has been kept under wraps.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake, in a statement to Deadline, said, "We have indeed found good fortune with this film We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu, two incredible world-class talents, toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available."