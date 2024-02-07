Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Hasan Minhaj Reportedly Lost Out On Hosting The Today Show Due To His Resurfaced Controversy

Hasan Minhaj was all set to be brought on board as The Today Show's new host after Trevor Noah's exit. However, Jon Stewart will now be assuming the role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hasan Minhaj
Hasan Minhaj | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After almost seven years of being recognised as one of the primary faces of The Today Show, Trevor Noah announced his exit from the late-night talk and satirical news program, in December of 2022. Noah had cited his desire for better work-life balance and more on-the-road stand up gigs as the reason behind his decision. Noah was all set to be replaced with Hasan Minhaj - an eventuality which never occurred owing to a recent controversy surrounding the latter. 

Hasan Minhaj will not be hosting The Today Show


For the unversed, Hasan Minhaj was all set to be brought in as the new host of The Today Show. What could have been a key milestone in Minhaj's career, was derailed in the aftermath of a The New Yorker piece categorically claiming that the show's former correspondent fabricated autobiographical details of his comedy.

In 2022, in a stand up Minhaj claimed that he once opened a letter filled with white powder that fell on his daughter. Fearing that it was anthrax, he and his wife Beena Patel took their daughter to the hospital before they learned hours later that it was not anthrax. The New Yorker report, however, noted that the anecdote was among others which had been exaggerated. Separately,  Jon Stewart will now be hosting the show.

Hasan Minhaj defends himself


Hasan Minhaj's reactions to the claims of him exaggerating and embellishing stories was to label the arguments as "needlessly misleading". The stand up comedian drew parallels between the objective of what stand up comedy attempts to achieve with the thrill that comes with say, visiting a haunted house. Minhaj also readily accepted that he does in fact use hyperbole as a seminal tool in his style of stand up delivery. 

He said, "I use the tools of stand-up comedy, hyperbole, changing names and locations, and compressing timelines, to tell entertaining stories. That's inherent to the art form. You wouldn't go to a haunted house and say, 'Why are these people lying to me?' The point is the ride. Stand-up is the same."

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 26th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

