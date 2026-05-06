Here's How Much Michael Needs To Collect To Become 2026 Highest Grossing Hollywood Movie In India

The biopic of 'King Of Pop' Michael Jackson, the musical Michael released worldwide on April 24. Featuring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, the Antoine Fuqua directorial braved poor reviews and controversy over leaving out child sexual abuse allegations against its protagonist to score the biggest box office opening for a biopic, leaving behind big hits like Oppenheimer, Straight Outta Compton and Bohemian Rhapsody. Riding on the film's popularity, Jackson and his songs are also back on top of the streaming charts.

Michael has also found good reception in India. Despite popular Hindi and regional titles running alongside it, the latest Hollywood release is slowly inching towards the ₹50 crore nett mark here. However, there's still time for Michael to become the highest grossing Hollywood movie of the year in India, as that title currently stands occupied by Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary.

Michael is currently running in its second week at the box office. By its 13th day (May 6), it has collected nearly ₹42 crore in India. Leading the biz of Hollywood movies in India this year is Gosling's space opera Project Hail Mary. It received tremendous response in IMAX screens here. Despite running alongside the superhit film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, Project Hail Mary not only reclaimed IMAX screens after huge public demand, but ran well. It has collected nearly ₹72 crore nett in India. Worldwide, it has grossed over over $640 million.

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Gosling's last big hit in Indian theatres was Barbie (2023), which did well despite its clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. However, Project Hail Mary has comfortably surpassed the collections of Barbie here. Meanwhile, both Michael and Project Hail Mary have attracted family audiences worldwide and their themes are meant to resonate with the maximum possible audience.