Did A Number Plate Predict Vijay's Victory In Tamil Nadu Elections? GOAT Detail Goes Viral

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu soon. The beloved Kollywood star announced his political entry in 2024 with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Two years on, he has won his maiden elections, defeating AIADMK and DMK. Fans are currently euphoric over Vijay's landslide win in the polls and celebrations are going to continue in the days to come.

With Vijay's unprecedented victory, a minor detail in his last release The Greatest Of All Time (2024) has grabbed netizens' attention. The scene depicts Vijay's character in the Venkat Prabhu directorial sitting in a car with a registration number interpreted by fans as a reference to him becoming Chief Minister in 2026. The movie and this scene in particular has drawn renewed attention amid the actor's political rise in his home state of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay drives a car bearing the registration number TN 07 CM 2026. Fans said that TN refers to Tamil Nadu and CM is commonly referred to as Chief Minister. This fuelled speculation among fans that the movie had a symbolic hint at Vijay's political rise.

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As Vijay waits to assume the post of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, his "final film" Jana Nayagan is lined up for release. Postponed from its planned theatrical debut on Pongal in January due to pending CBFC clearance, the H Vinoth directorial will be rolled out amid the former actor's ascension in politics.

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