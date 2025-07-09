Superman Early Reviews: Does 'Man Of Steel' David Corenswet Manage To Save James Gunn's DCEU? Fans Share Verdict

Superman Early Reviews Out: James Gunn's rebooted DCEU is finally taking off with Superman flying into the big screens on July 11. Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent aka Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Superman premiere nights are being hosted around the world and after its screening in Los Angeles recently, first reactions of the movie have started trending online.

What is the verdict on Superman?

"David Corenswet cements himself as this generation’s definitive Superman, carrying his signature Boy Scout charm on perfect display in an incredible performance," read a review of the movie. Another one said, "I can't say much more until I post my official review, but oh my god Mister Terrific is an absolute scene stealer in Superman. He has one of the best action sequences in the film and some of the best one-liners in any superhero movie (sic)."

Another watcher shared, "David Corenswet shines, Nicholas Hoult’s Luthor is chilling, and the film’s chaos is both its strength and its weakness (sic)." Safe to believe that the long struggling DC Studios has finally found a breather in Superman. Director James Gunn had earlier shared how his version of Superman is "political" and he is open to people taking offence to the movie.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in a still from Superman | Image: X

"I mean, Superman is the story of America. An immigrant who came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost," he said according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gunn also noted that Superman can be interpreted differently among various political groups and areas, but he doesn't care if people take offence to the film.

Superman set for a terrific start at the box office