Updated 12 July 2025 at 14:29 IST

Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae Keen On Working In Bollywood: Would Love To Be A Part Of...

Lee Jung-jae has won an Emmy for his role in Squid Game. After the Netflix show has concluded, the Korean star shared his views on playing the lead actor in it.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Lee Jung-jae features in the leading role in Squid Game
Lee Jung-jae features in the leading role in Squid Game | Image: Republic

The hit Korean drama Squid Game has come to a conclusion with its third season. While season 1 was a critical success and spawned a Squid Game universe, seasons 1 and 2 of the show received mixed reviews. Lee Jung-jae who plays the lead role of Seong Gi-hun in the Netflix show shared his desire to be part of a Bollywood project. He said, "I would love to be a part of a Bollywood film if I was given the opportunity."

Squid Game premiered on Netflix in 2021. The first season was nominated for 17 Emmys, with the show winning six, including one for best actor in a drama for Lee Jung-jae and another for best guest actress in a drama for Lee You-mi.

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix | Image: X

In the ending of Squid Game 3, the upcoming US version of the show has been teased. Cate Blanchett makes a guest appearance in the show's finale, playing ddakji with one she is trying to lure into being a participant in the deadly games. She is also seen giving a nod to Hwang In-ho aka Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), one of the managers of Squid Game.

Cate Blanchett appears in Squid Game 3 finale | Image: X

Meanwhile, Jung-jae also recalled reprising his character for the third season of the Netflix show. "It was a day of mixed feelings when I put on that green tracksuit with my number 456 on it and I stepped onto the set again for the first time. I also felt the same way when I put back on the red haired wig. I've worked in this industry for quite a long time but I have never felt a rush of emotions like the way I experienced on the day when I came back to the sets of Squid Game," the Korean star shared. 

Published 12 July 2025 at 14:29 IST