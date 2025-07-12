Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae Keen On Working In Bollywood: Would Love To Be A Part Of...

The hit Korean drama Squid Game has come to a conclusion with its third season. While season 1 was a critical success and spawned a Squid Game universe, seasons 1 and 2 of the show received mixed reviews. Lee Jung-jae who plays the lead role of Seong Gi-hun in the Netflix show shared his desire to be part of a Bollywood project. He said, "I would love to be a part of a Bollywood film if I was given the opportunity."

Squid Game premiered on Netflix in 2021. The first season was nominated for 17 Emmys, with the show winning six, including one for best actor in a drama for Lee Jung-jae and another for best guest actress in a drama for Lee You-mi.

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix | Image: X

In the ending of Squid Game 3, the upcoming US version of the show has been teased. Cate Blanchett makes a guest appearance in the show's finale, playing ddakji with one she is trying to lure into being a participant in the deadly games. She is also seen giving a nod to Hwang In-ho aka Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), one of the managers of Squid Game.

Cate Blanchett appears in Squid Game 3 finale | Image: X