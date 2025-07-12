Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae Keen On Working In Bollywood: Would Love To Be A Part Of...

Updated 12 July 2025 at 14:29 IST
The hit Korean drama Squid Game has come to a conclusion with its third season. While season 1 was a critical success and spawned a Squid Game universe, seasons 1 and 2 of the show received mixed reviews. Lee Jung-jae who plays the lead role of Seong Gi-hun in the Netflix show shared his desire to be part of a Bollywood project. He said, "I would love to be a part of a Bollywood film if I was given the opportunity."
Squid Game premiered on Netflix in 2021. The first season was nominated for 17 Emmys, with the show winning six, including one for best actor in a drama for Lee Jung-jae and another for best guest actress in a drama for Lee You-mi.
In the ending of Squid Game 3, the upcoming US version of the show has been teased. Cate Blanchett makes a guest appearance in the show's finale, playing ddakji with one she is trying to lure into being a participant in the deadly games. She is also seen giving a nod to Hwang In-ho aka Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), one of the managers of Squid Game.
Meanwhile, Jung-jae also recalled reprising his character for the third season of the Netflix show. "It was a day of mixed feelings when I put on that green tracksuit with my number 456 on it and I stepped onto the set again for the first time. I also felt the same way when I put back on the red haired wig. I've worked in this industry for quite a long time but I have never felt a rush of emotions like the way I experienced on the day when I came back to the sets of Squid Game," the Korean star shared.
