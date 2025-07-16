Hollywood Franchise Clash! Jurassic World Rebirth Vs Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning India Box Office

Jurassic World: Rebirth is performing well at the box office in India. The movie has recently wound up its 2nd weekend and is going strong, with footfalls declining but remaining steady during the weekdays. With this ascent, the Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey starrer is likely to surpass Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning as the highest grossing Hollywood movie in India this year and also the 2nd ₹100 crore Hollywood movie here in 2025.

Jurassic World stays ahead of MI:8 at India box office

Jurassic World: Rebirth registered a strong week 1 biz of ₹56.25 crore as opposed to ₹54.4 crore of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. The former has maintained a lead over the Tom Cruise starrer even after the second weekend. In 12 days, Jurassic World: Rebirth has minted ₹77.56 crore at the India box office.

In opposition, MI:8 collected ₹77.35 crore in the same time period. The collections have been similar for the two Summer releases with Jurassic World: Rebirth leading by a small margin. Jurassic World: Rebirth biz has to be analysed in regards with the two releases running alongside it -- F1: The Movie and Superman - both of which are performing well. In contrast, MI:8 was facing competition from Final Destination: Bloodlines, which released in May. The two movies did well and resurrected the dampened Hollywood box office run in India this year.

Jurassic World: Rebirth, F1 and Superman are running in cinema halls | Image: X