Hollywood Theatrical Releases In February: Wuthering Heights, Scream 7, Oscar Frontrunners And More To Watch

Hollywood Theatrical Releases In February: Hollywood is currently in its awards season. However, new releases will still be rolling out for movie lovers. From animation to romance and thriller to musical, there are movies in various genres arriving in cinema halls near you. Plus, Oscar frontrunners will also be releasing in India ahead of the 98th Academy Awards in mid March. Here's a list of new Hollywood releases set to debut on the big screens in the coming month.

Wuthering Heights

A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Their forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.

Advertisement

Release date: February 13

Scream 7

Scream in a very successful slasher horror franchise and its seventh installment is on the way. When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Advertisement

Release date: February 27

Crime 101

Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose string of heists along the 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads. Convinced he has found a pattern, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is closing in, raising the stakes even higher.

Release date: February 13

GOAT

GOAT is an action-comedy animation film set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionise the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball”.

Release date: February 20

A Beautiful Breakup

Based on some true events, a couple’s final, friendly breakup getaway takes an unsettling turn when they unknowingly awaken unseen forces within a secluded estate. Old memories, regrets, egos and unanswered questions rise to the surface, making it difficult for them to distinguish between what is real and what is not.

Release date: February 13

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die

A man claiming to be from the future takes the patrons of an iconic Los Angeles diner hostage in search of unlikely recruits in a quest to save the world. The movie stars Sam Rockwell, Zazie Beetz and Juno Temple, among others.

Release date: February 20

Solo Mio

Solo Mio follows Matt (Kevin James), a man whose dreams of a picturesque Italian wedding are shattered when his fiancée leaves him at the altar. Matt embarks on his planned honeymoon across Italy alone, immersing himself in the country’s vibrant culture, food and beauty.