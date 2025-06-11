How To Train Your Dragon Early Reviews: Does Live-Action Adaptation Do Justice To Animated Movie Franchise? Find Out Internet's Verdict

How To Train Your Dragon Early Reviews: Based on Cressida Cowell's eponymous novels, How To Train Your Dragon movie franchise is expanding with a live-action adaptation, set for theatrical release on June 13. The three How To Train Your Dragon animation movies released in 2010, 2014 and 2019 respectively, have collectively grossed over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, and now the new live-action remake is also likely to soar at the ticket window. A sequel to it is also in development, but what are the early reviews saying about the first live-action HTTYD movie? Let's find out.

Positive reviews for How To Train Your Dragon flood social media

How To Train Your Dragon follows teenage Viking boy Hiccup and his dragon friend Toothless. The live-action adaptation doesn't stray from the animation movies in style, camerawork and overall treatment. Filmmaker Dean DeBlois, who made the three animated films, stays in the director’s chair for the live-action movie. It begins with fiery battle between the Vikings and the dragons on the Isle of Berk, discovers the friendship of Hiccup and Toothless, before the climax unravels.

How To Train Your Dragon will release on June 13 | Image: AP

On social media, the reviews of the live-action HTTYD have been highly positive. Its cinematography and how it stays true to the world of dragons and the Vikings and their fight for survival has also received praise. "I have criticism, don’t get me wrong, and the animated will always be superior but I genuinely teared up watching this film. HTTYD means so much to me (sic)," commented one. Another one wrote, "Fantastic castings, near flawless dragon CGI and a film that’s guided by passionate and heartfelt filmmaking (sic)."

"Kids deserve movies that are made on the biggest possible canvas. “How to Train Your Dragon” is one that’s worth the trip to the theater," read a review of the film on X.