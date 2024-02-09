Advertisement

There has been news about Disney planning to replace Johnny Depp's character with actress Ayo Edebiri in Pirates 6, where a younger cast of pirates will be shown in the search for hidden treasure. Although these reports are mere speculations, it seems like Elon Musk is not very happy with the ongoing buzz. The businessman recently reacted to the news on X and now it's going viral on social media.

How did Elon Musk react to Johnny's replacement news in Pirates 6?

Just recently an Industry Tracking page on X shared a post that read, "Disney Considers Ayo Edebiri as Replacement for Johnny Depp in "Pirates 6". Disney is reportedly considering Ayo Edebiri for the leading role in "Pirates 6," a film that would feature a younger cast of pirates in search of hidden treasure. The character she is being considered for is named Anne and It’s possible this character could be based on a real-life pirate, Anne Bonny, who was an Irishwoman."

🚨Disney Considers Ayo Edebiri as Replacement for Johnny Depp in "Pirates 6"



Disney is reportedly considering Ayo Edebiri for the leading role in "Pirates 6," a film that would feature a younger cast of pirates in search of hidden treasure



The character she is being considered… pic.twitter.com/uOJClrKQWO — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 7, 2024

Quote tweeting the post, Elon Musk wrote, "Disney sucks". The businessman's reaction is now going viral.

Fans outraged by the Pirates 6 casting news

Not just Elon Musk, but other fans of Johnny Depp and the film's franchise are also outraged by the speculations. A user wrote, "I can't wait to see Disney bankrupt." Another user wrote, "Nobody will watch this Without Depp. When are they going to learn?"

A fan wrote, "Disney has become so conceited that they think they can replace what makes their films so lovable and still turn a profit. I hope they double down and keep doing this so someone competent like @elonmusk can take it over."

Others, however, think it's a casting blunder and that an Irish actress should be playing the Irish Pirate's role and not Ayo Edebiri. An official announcement is awaited.