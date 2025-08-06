Inside Videos From Spider-Man Brand New Day Shoot Reveals How Web Slinging, Swinging Scenes Are Actually Shot | Watch

Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Tom Holland is currently filming in Glasgow and new BTS footage has emerged from the sets, showing the big scale of the project and a glimpse of the high octane action sequences that the team has planned for the upcoming superhero movie in the MCU.

In some new clips, hundreds of onlookers were seen standing on the sidelines as they witnessed the shoot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day unfold. Many were seen recording the sequence on their cell phones. Videos that made the way online show a car chase unfold as a blast happens and all goes up in flames. An actor dressed in a Spider-Man suit, believed to be a stunt double of Tom Holland, was seen dangling from a harness on a trailer as the team pulled off some practical stunts with the web slinging superhero.

Netizens praised how instead of CGI and green screens, the Spider-Man team was filming action sequences on real locations with actors. Some, however, objected to the leaks. "I can't stop smiling at the practical effects we are getting lately in movies (sic)," commented one. Another one said, "So glad they took back the practical effects like the ones in TASM (sic)."

Slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2026, the upcoming installment of the Spider-Man franchise is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame. It also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas, among others.

Also read: 28 Years Later Now Streaming In India On Multiple Platforms