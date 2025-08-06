This Movie With Debutantes Makes More Profit Than Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5 And Raid 2, Earns 8 Times Its Budget

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday starrer Saiyaara hit screens on July 18. The movie is all set to breach ₹500 crore at the worldwide box office. Made on a budget of ₹60 crore, Saiyaara has turned out to be one of the most profitable movies produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). With newcomers in the lead, the musical romance has set several records at the ticketing counter.

How much profit has Saiyaara made?

According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara is likely to rake in a staggering ₹225+ crore worldwide theatrical share. By skipping the traditional methods of offline promotions and inter-city pre-release events, the makers of the movie cut down on a large chunk of the marketing budget. Made on a modest budget, the trade tracking website shared that the Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday starrer will emerge as one of the most profitable movies in India with a 500% return on investment.



As per Sacnilk, Saiyaara is set to make over ₹300 crore in profit. The phenomenal box office run of the film has also helped it secure higher non-theatrical revenue. The digital revenue of the film increased from ₹25 crore to ₹45 crore. Whereas the satellite rights of the movie have been increased from ₹8 crore to ₹15 crore. The music rights of the film, which are with Yash Raj Films, are likely to generate ₹50 crore within a year.



Saiyaara crosses ₹300 crore at the domestic box office

