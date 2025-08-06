28 Years Later OTT Release Date: Zombie Horror Thriller Now Streaming In India On Multiple Platforms, Know When And Where To Watch

28 Years Later OTT Release Date: The horror-thriller directed by Danny Boyle enjoyed a successful theatrical run after releasing on June 20. 28 Years Later is set in the post-apocalyptic world where a handful of humans have to survive against zombies. The latest movie is a sequel to 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), and the third instalment overall in the 28 Days Later film series.

For fans of the movie series and those who missed out on watching 28 Years Later in the cinema halls, it is now streaming in India.

When and where to watch 28 Years Later on OTT in India?

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, the film promises a return to the devastating world of the Rage Virus. The tagline for the movie, "Time didn't heal anything," serves as a stark reminder that the horrors of the Rage Virus continue to haunt the survivors, even decades later.

28 Years Later is directed by Danny Boyle | Image: X

In the new movie, a fresh cast is introduced, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Erin Kellyman and Jack O'Connell. 28 Years Later is now streaming online and fans can watch it on multiple platforms. It's available on Amazon Prime Video (on rent), BookMyShow Stream and Apple TV+. Viewers in India can rent the film for ₹249 for now and enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

28 Years Later sequel in the works