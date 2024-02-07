Advertisement

Popular director Christopher Nolan recently celebrated the success of his Hollywood hit Oppenheimer. The critically acclaimed biopic features stellar performances from Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr, who recently shared insights into their experience working with Nolan in a new oral history for Vanity Fair.

Did you know Christopher Nolan has problems with bathroom breaks?

Notorious for his opposition to time wastage on set, Nolan's commitment extends even to his bathroom breaks. The director is known for his practical and precise approach to filmmaking and reportedly allowed himself only two scheduled bathroom breaks a day during the filming of Oppenheimer.

Robert Downey with Jr. Christopher Nolan | Image: Agency

Discussing the unique working environment on Nolan's sets, Downey joked, “Human resources are scarce…. And the idea is that this is a Spartan endeavor. And also, I think that Chris, from all the films that he's done, he deplores waste. He is a conservationist of the highest order."

According to Blunt, although chairs might be sparse to avoid unproductivity, an apple box was available for perching if needed.

Robert sheds light on Nolan's conservationist mindset

He said, "He deplores waste” and revealed that Nolan's focus on ensuring that every aspect of the filmmaking process contributes directly to what appears on camera. Downey added that Nolan's efficiency even extends to bathroom breaks and noted the director's preferred times of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Christopher Nolan | Image: IMDb

In response to Nolan's disciplined approach, Cillian Murphy previously mentioned that the director is "not that sympathetic" to restroom breaks. Downey told Vanity Fair, “He doesn't even really like it when you go to the bathroom, but he understands you have to. And I asked him, 'Dude, when do you go?' And he goes, '11 a.m. and 6 p.m.' And I was like, 'Are you fucking with me?'”

Downey marvelled at Nolan's ability to stay hydrated, considering his tea consumption, while Blunt wondered about the type of tea Nolan drinks.