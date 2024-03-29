×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Is Henry Cavill The New James Bond? Co-Star Eiza González Roots For Him

Eiza González has given a thumbs up to Henry Cavill to become the successor to Daniel Craig's iconic portrayal of James Bond.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amid speculations surrounding the successor to Daniel Craig's iconic portrayal of James Bond, Eiza González has given a thumbs up to Henry Cavill. The two actors star together in Guy Ritchie's upcoming comedy action film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Eiza González says Henry Cavill can be the next James Bond 

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eiza said, “It's hard not to look at Henry Cavill and think of James Bond, to be really honest.” She further added, “Obviously, I'm part of the group of people that are rooting for him to get it hopefully, if that was a possibility."

File photo of Henry Cavill | Image: X

This comes in when a recent report claimed that Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role and would replace Daniel Craig as Bond. Taylor-Johnson's name has been circulating in discussions for the coveted role for months. If confirmed, it would mark a significant moment in cinematic history.

Advertisement

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the new James Bond?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the coveted role of James Bond, ending months of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig. Insiders suggest that the Kick-Ass star is likely to accept the iconic role, following in the footsteps of Craig's 15-year tenure as 007. According to The Sun, "Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

Advertisement

Daniel Craig retired from his role as James Bond after the release of No Time To Die in 2021, which concluded with Bond's apparent demise. The timeline for the next Bond movie remains uncertain. However, given the massive success of No Time To Die, grossing over £600 million, the possibilities in the Bond universe are endless.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

a minute ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

3 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

7 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

9 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

12 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

12 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

15 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

18 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

22 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

23 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

29 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

37 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

43 minutes ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Starts Next Project

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo