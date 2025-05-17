Tom Cruise's Hindi Plea On Mission Impossible Final Reckoning Release Wins Hearts Of Fans, Actor Says 'Would Love To Make A Bollywood-Style Film'

Updated May 17th 2025, 13:50 IST
Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning has hit the big screens in India today. Headlined by Tom Cruise, the film is the final chapter in the franchise and thus boasts massive popularity among fans. On the day of the release, the lead star has a special message for the fans of the franchise in India.
On May 17, paparazzi accounts shared a video message of Tom Cruise making a special appeal to his fans in India. In his plea, the actor first lavished praises on Bollywood. He hinted at making a ‘Bollywood-style’ movie, specially mentioning the song and dance sequences in Hindi films. Fans of the actor have flooded the comment section of the video with complimentary messages.
In his Tom Cruise said, “I feel so much love for India. India is an amazing country, people, and culture. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai —I remember each moment quite vividly." He added, "I would love to go back to India and make a film there. I love Bollywood films, the skill that it takes to do what you all do is so natural. I love it when, in a scene, someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it. It’s something that I have grown up watching—musicals from different countries. I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song—it’s so beautiful. I love the dancing, singing, and the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act." "I cannot wait to go back to India. I have so many friends there. I have met such amazing people there. I would love to make a Bollywood-style movie. It would be so much fun and amazing to do that. I love the dancing and the singing—it would be so much fun to do that.”
To special plea to the desi fans, Tom Cruise said in Hindi, “Main aap sab se bahut pyaar karta hu. Mujpe bharosa karo, ek aakhri baar (I love you all a lot. Trust me one last time).” His message is now going viral on social media.
Published May 17th 2025, 13:50 IST