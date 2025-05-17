Tom Cruise's Hindi Plea On Mission Impossible Final Reckoning Release Wins Hearts Of Fans, Actor Says 'Would Love To Make A Bollywood-Style Film'

Tom Cruise's message for Indian fans

In his Tom Cruise said, “I feel so much love for India. India is an amazing country, people, and culture. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai —I remember each moment quite vividly." He added, "I would love to go back to India and make a film there. I love Bollywood films, the skill that it takes to do what you all do is so natural. I love it when, in a scene, someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it. It’s something that I have grown up watching—musicals from different countries. I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song—it’s so beautiful. I love the dancing, singing, and the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act." "I cannot wait to go back to India. I have so many friends there. I have met such amazing people there. I would love to make a Bollywood-style movie. It would be so much fun and amazing to do that. I love the dancing and the singing—it would be so much fun to do that.”



