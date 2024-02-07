Advertisement

James Gunn, filmmaker and co-head of DC Studios, is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the unveiling of DC Universe's initial slate of projects. In a recent social media post, Gunn expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from fans and hinted at the imminent production of two new DCU projects among other exciting developments.

James Gunn announces new project

James Gunn took to his social media handle to announce two new DCU projects. He wrote, "One year ago today Peter Safran & I introduced our DC slate for the 1st time - thanks to all of you for the support you’ve given us throughout the year. Today, Superman Legacy is about to start production, episodes of Creature Commandos are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned. Thank you!!"

Gunn's allusion to the potential reordering of projects in the DCU slate, including TV series such as Booster Gold and Waller, as well as films like Swamp Thing, has piqued interest in the fluidity of DC Studios' creative landscape. The mention of "amazing scripts" taking the team by surprise and the attachment of remarkable talent to new and unforeseen projects has further fueled anticipation for the future of the DCU.

DCU's project speculations

James Gunn's recent announcement of the casting of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl has sparked speculation about the interconnectedness of upcoming DCU projects. There is growing anticipation that Alcock's Supergirl will be featured in multiple DCU productions, including Gunn's Superman: Legacy, and potentially in one of the two new projects hinted at by Gunn. This has led to conjecture about the development of a comprehensive Superman narrative that could extend into The Authority movie, which has also been revealed.