English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:44 IST

James Gunn Teases Two New DCU Projects Heading Into Production After Superman Legacy

James Gunn, filmmaker and co-head of DC Studios, is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the unveiling of DC Universe's initial slate of projects.

Republic Entertainment Desk
James Gunn
James Gunn | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

James Gunn, filmmaker and co-head of DC Studios, is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the unveiling of DC Universe's initial slate of projects. In a recent social media post, Gunn expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from fans and hinted at the imminent production of two new DCU projects among other exciting developments.

James Gunn announces new project

James Gunn took to his social media handle to announce two new DCU projects. He wrote, "One year ago today Peter Safran & I introduced our DC slate for the 1st time - thanks to all of you for the support you’ve given us throughout the year. Today, Superman Legacy is about to start production, episodes of Creature Commandos are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned. Thank you!!"

Gunn's allusion to the potential reordering of projects in the DCU slate, including TV series such as Booster Gold and Waller, as well as films like Swamp Thing, has piqued interest in the fluidity of DC Studios' creative landscape. The mention of "amazing scripts" taking the team by surprise and the attachment of remarkable talent to new and unforeseen projects has further fueled anticipation for the future of the DCU.

DCU's project speculations

James Gunn's recent announcement of the casting of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl has sparked speculation about the interconnectedness of upcoming DCU projects. There is growing anticipation that Alcock's Supergirl will be featured in multiple DCU productions, including Gunn's Superman: Legacy, and potentially in one of the two new projects hinted at by Gunn. This has led to conjecture about the development of a comprehensive Superman narrative that could extend into The Authority movie, which has also been revealed.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 08:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education23 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News24 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement