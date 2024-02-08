Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

James McAvoy To Return As Charles Xavier In Deadpool 3? Actor Responds

Regarding James McAvoy's portrayal of Charles Xavier, the actor claims that Marvel Studios has not gotten in touch with him regarding a comeback in Deadpool 3.

James McAvoy
James McAvoy | Image:IMDb
Marvel Studios has been gradually incorporating some of the characters from 20th Century Fox into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney now owns the live-action rights to those characters. With Deadpool 3 quickly approaching, many speculate that numerous other X-Men characters may make an appearance in the film. Regarding James McAvoy's portrayal of Charles Xavier, the actor claims that Marvel Studios has not yet gotten in touch with him regarding a comeback.

Is James McAvoy willing to reprise the role of Charles Xavier? 

In an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, McAvoy was asked about playing the character of Charles Xavier in the MCU. The actor seemed open to the idea, however, he listed some conditions to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

James McAvoy as Charles Xavier | Image: IMDb

 

He said, “Anything I say will get me in trouble on something like that. I’ve had no contact from them. If they want me to come back, they need to talk to me. Need to be a good script. They need to want me. All that stuff. When stuff like that happens or doesn’t happen, that’s the reality of it. I am not saying anything.”

The team of Deadpool 3 

Along with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman will be returning to Deadpool 3 as his beloved role Wolverine from the X-Men films of the 20th century. Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus are among the other well-known actors in the movie.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 | Image: IMDb

 

Set images suggest that Toad and Sabretooth will make a comeback as well, though it's unclear which iterations of the characters will make an appearance. There have also been rumors that Elektra, played by Jennifer Garner in the 2003 Daredevil movie, might make an appearance. Not too long ago, Patrick Stewart announced his second MCU comeback, given the recent emergence of Xavier.

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

