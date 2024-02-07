Jamie Dornan Recalls Going Into Hiding After Fifty Shades Of Grey's Bad Reviews

Advertisement

Jamie Dornan, who is famously known for his portrayal of Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey, recently confessed to getting affected by the film’s bad reviews. After receiving praise in the UK for his portrayal of a serial killer in the television series The Fall, the actor decided to try something different with this film, which was severely criticized by the critics. To recoup following the backlash, Dornan and his family took refuge at the residence of Sam Taylor-Johnson, the director of Fifty Shades.

Jamie Dornan’s reaction to Fifty Shades Of Grey's Bad Reviews

In a conversation with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Dornan revealed he took refuge at the remote home of "Fifty Shades" director Sam Taylor-Johnson. According to the actor, the negative reviews were particularly painful because they followed "career-altering" award nominations for his performance in the BBC series The Fall, in other words, he went from widespread acclaim to mockery.

He said, “We went down to Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s place, and they weren’t there. They let us have their place in the country, and we sort of hid there for a while and just shut ourselves off from the world a bit. And then sort of came out the other side.”

Jamie Dornan does not regret playing Christian Grey

Fifty Shades of Grey was a box office success despite the negative reviews, earning over $500 million globally and inspiring two sequels that were released in 2017 and 2018. Dornan recalled that being the target of so much derision for a hugely popular film was an odd feeling for him as he was contractually obligated to do two more films. Even after the negative reviews, the actor insisted that he doesn't regret playing Christian Grey opposite Dakota Johnson.

Fifty Shades of Grey, which is based on the same-titled novel by E.L. James, centers on Dakota Johnson's character, an innocent college graduate who falls in love with actor Dornan's billionaire businessman, who introduces her to the sensual world of BDSM.

