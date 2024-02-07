Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Jamie Dornan Recalls Going Into Hiding After Fifty Shades Of Grey's Bad Reviews

After receiving praise for The Fall, Jamie Dornan decided to try something different with Fifty Shades Of Grey, which was severely criticized by the critics.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jamie Dornan, who is famously known for his portrayal of Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey, recently confessed to getting affected by the film’s bad reviews. After receiving praise in the UK for his portrayal of a serial killer in the television series The Fall, the actor decided to try something different with this film, which was severely criticized by the critics. To recoup following the backlash, Dornan and his family took refuge at the residence of Sam Taylor-Johnson, the director of Fifty Shades. 

Jamie Dornan’s reaction to Fifty Shades Of Grey's Bad Reviews 

In a conversation with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Dornan revealed he took refuge at the remote home of "Fifty Shades" director Sam Taylor-Johnson. According to the actor, the negative reviews were particularly painful because they followed "career-altering" award nominations for his performance in the BBC series The Fall, in other words, he went from widespread acclaim to mockery.

 

He said, “We went down to Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s place, and they weren’t there. They let us have their place in the country, and we sort of hid there for a while and just shut ourselves off from the world a bit. And then sort of came out the other side.” 

 

Jamie Dornan does not regret playing Christian Grey

Fifty Shades of Grey was a box office success despite the negative reviews, earning over $500 million globally and inspiring two sequels that were released in 2017 and 2018. Dornan recalled that being the target of so much derision for a hugely popular film was an odd feeling for him as he was contractually obligated to do two more films. Even after the negative reviews, the actor insisted that he doesn't regret playing Christian Grey opposite Dakota Johnson.

Advertisement

 

Fifty Shades of Grey, which is based on the same-titled novel by E.L. James, centers on Dakota Johnson's character, an innocent college graduate who falls in love with actor Dornan's billionaire businessman, who introduces her to the sensual world of BDSM.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World24 minutes ago

  5. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement