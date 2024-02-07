Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Jamie Foxx Is Back In Action After Health Scare, Photo With Cameron Diaz On Set Surfaces Online

Jamie Foxx returned to set for the first time after a health scare in April 2023. The actor resumed filming his upcoming film Back In Action with Cameron Diaz.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jamie Fox
Jamie Fox | Image:Jamie Fox
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jamie Foxx has finally returned to the movie set for the first time since his health scare in April 2023. The Django Unchained actor was captured alongside co-star Cameron Diaz during the filming of their upcoming movie Back In Action.

Jamie Foxx reunites with co-star Cameron Diaz post health crisis as he returns to the set

Pictures from the film set depicted Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz strolling together. While Diaz who is 51 sported a casual look with a cream cardigan over a white top, paired with dark grey cargo trousers and white sneakers, Jamie opted for a stylish ensemble. The actor featured white sneakers, a dark grey sweater, and navy trousers.

Jamie Foxx reunites with co-star Cameron Diaz post health crisis as he returns to the set I Image: X/ Jamie Foxx Fanpage

Jamie Foxx talked about his struggles during his health setback

Jamie Foxx recently addressed his health battle during a poignant moment at the Critics Choice Association Awards. In a 12-minute speech, he disclosed the severity of his illness, admitting that he was once unable to walk. Choking back tears, he dispelled rumors of being a clone and expressed gratitude for the support during his challenging journey. He shared, "You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago - I couldn’t actually walk. I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things."

Jamie Foxx talked about his struggles during his health setback I Image: X/ Jamie Foxx

As Jamie Foxx resumes work on Back In Action, his return to the film set marks a comeback after facing the uncertainties of a health crisis. The resilience displayed by the Hollywood icon not only showcases his personal victory but also sets the stage for a much-anticipated collaboration with Cameron Diaz in their upcoming film. Fans and well-wishers celebrate Jamie's resilience and eagerly await his cinematic return.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:50 IST

