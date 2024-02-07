Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Is '25 Years Clean And Sober': There's A Sense Of Calm, Serenity, Purpose

Curtis has been open about her past battle with opioid addiction. She talked about having a sense of "calm, serenity and purpose".

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating 25 years of being “clean and sober”. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star shared the life update on Instagram on Saturday.

Jamie has a sense of ‘calm, serenity, purpose’

"Twenty-five years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them. What's inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution," Curtis captioned a photo of her holding up a ring that featured her initials with the milestone year: "JLC Twenty Five".

The 65-year-old actor also encouraged people with addiction to seek help.

"For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC," she concluded her post.

Curtis has been open about her past battle with opioid addiction.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

