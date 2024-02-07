Advertisement

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating 25 years of being “clean and sober”. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star shared the life update on Instagram on Saturday.

Jamie has a sense of ‘calm, serenity, purpose’

"Twenty-five years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them. What's inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution," Curtis captioned a photo of her holding up a ring that featured her initials with the milestone year: "JLC Twenty Five".

The 65-year-old actor also encouraged people with addiction to seek help.

"For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC," she concluded her post.

Curtis has been open about her past battle with opioid addiction.

